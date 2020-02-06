BRISTOL, Va. - Roughly 10 primary highways in Southwest Virginia have been impacted and closed by flooding brought on by today's storms a Virginia Department of Transportation representative said.
Michelle Earl, VDOT's Bristol communications office said roads affected by high water or debris in the roadway brought by flooding include U.S. Route 421 near Pennington Gap in Lee County and a potion of U.S. Route 23 in Gate City. She added VDOT has also been informed by the Town of Abingdon that Main Street between I-81 exits 17 and 19 is impacted.
She said they did not have an accurate list of secondary highways impacted as those numbers change frequently.
She said VDOT crews have been working today to place signs on routes to warn motorists of high water, clearing downed trees along roadways, and monitoring areas where there is potential for mudslides or rock slides occuring on roadways due to heavy rains along mountainous terrain. But she added that VDOT won't know the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains until after it subsides.
"In most instances, once the rain stops and the water recedes, many routes will fully reopen," Earl said.
