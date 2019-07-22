BRISTOL, Va. — Southern Craft Restaurant is expected to open a second Tri-Cities location later this year at The Sessions Hotel.
The hotel, which is currently under construction in the 800 block of State Street near Commonwealth Avenue, announced last year it was revising its food service plans. On Monday, hotel officials announced the selection in a written statement.
“As we entered construction and developed the project, we learned a lot about what the Bristol community wanted in a restaurant, what downtown needed and what would complement the concept of the Sessions Hotel,” said Hal Craddock, partner in project developers Creative Boutique Hotels. “High quality barbecue was the missing element.”
The hotel’s developers met with several restaurant operations throughout the Southeast and selected Southern Craft.
“We feel the concept fits with the overall culture and experience we desire for the hotel. The expertise and proven success that this group brings to the project is critical,” said Kimberly Christner with Cornerstone Hospitality, a partner in the project.
Southern Craft features award-winning, wood-fired smokehouse barbecue, sauces by Tony Wilson of Stony Creek, Tennessee, along with side dishes. The restaurant will also offer cocktails, wines and award-winning craft beers brewed by Great Oak Brewing, which is inside the original Southern Craft in Johnson City.
“We’re excited to bring this concept to Bristol and to be a part of what Creative Boutique Hotels is creating with The Session’s complex,” Rafael Zabala, a partner in Southern Craft, said in the statement. “We believe this project, being located at the western entrance to State Street, will not only be great for visitors to the community but for Tri-City residents as well. Our Southern Craft concept is closely aligned with everything that is being created at the hotel. In fact, the restaurant space is very similar to our Johnson City location.”
The restaurant will be in the two-story historic Service Mills building along Commonwealth Avenue, occupying the entire first floor of the 100-year-old brick structure.
The bar area will occupy the first floor of the adjacent four-story mill building with covered outdoor seating opening toward Goode Street. The second level above Southern Craft will be called “Simply Grand” and feature event spaces accommodating up to 150 guests, an additional bar and an indoor music stage, according to the statement.
Plans also include a large outdoor music lawn space between the mill and the former Jobbers Candy building, including a stage and outdoor music venue. Southern Craft is slated to service this area from a walk-up window. A rooftop venue overlooking the music lawn will be on the top of the adjacent Jobbers Candy building and offer a full bar and appetizers menu.
The $20 million hotel is now expected to open in late October or early November, Christener wrote in an email.