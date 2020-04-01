HIGH KNOB, Va. — Early spring snow came to some locations across the Mountain Empire ON Tuesday through early this morning, according the National Weather Service.

Accumulating snowfall was reported on High Knob in Wise County, as well as Whitetop Mountain in Southwest Virginia. The NWS said moist and cold northwesterly flow supported a transition from rain to snow showers across the mountainous areas. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches were expected above 3,500 feet in the region, while slightly higher totals were possible above 5,000 feet. Areas of the Smoky Mountains, High Knob and Roan Mountain were expected to see periods of snow, the NWS said.

Snowfall is expected to taper off this afternoon. A high temperature of 50 is in the forecast today with mostly cloudy skies in Bristol.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments