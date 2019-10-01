BRISTOL, Tenn. — Reaction was mixed among some of the neighbors who would be affected if Bristol Tennessee City Council approves a rezoning tonight that would allow Wallace Properties Management Group to demolish two houses it owns on Hill Street and use the land for car lots.
Council will consider the rezoning on first reading. In a 7-2 vote, the city’s Planning Commission recently voted to recommend the rezoning.
Although Wallace owns the properties and can demolish the buildings at any time, it can’t build the lots unless the residential properties are rezoned to B-1A, limited business and institutional use.
Larry and Leslie Berryman have owned a home at the corner of Hill Street and Ninth Street across from one of Wallace’s properties for 25 years. They recently wrote to city officials expressing their opposition to the rezoning and car lots.
Berryman said he doesn’t mind the houses being sold and razed, but he’s concerned his property values might decrease if there’s a car lot across the street. However, he said he could tolerate it if they put up a fence or something else to conceal a lot.
“I don’t want it to be an eyesore for me or anyone else,” Berryman said.
Husband and wife Wayne and Terri Carr have lived at their house on Hill Street for 36 years. Terri Carr said she isn’t really against the lot, but she can’t say she’s looking forward to it either because she’s not sure how it will turn out. Like Berryman, she said she would probably not mind the lot if it were obscured by some type of fence or landscaping.
But Wayne Carr said he thought it would be great if Wallace got those two properties cleaned up. He also said he was curious whether a new lot might actually increase property values.
He said those at Wallace are good people, but he hopes a lot wouldn’t result in noise during the day because he works at night.
Tim Baker, a co-owner of Wallace Properties Management Group, said he and his company fully intend to comply with the city’s requirements for fencing and landscaping and that what they are planning would be an aesthetic improvement over the current houses, which he said are dilapidated eyesores.
“When it’s all said and done, people probably won’t even know we’re there,” Baker said.
He said he didn’t know whether a lot would affect nearby property values, but no neighbors have approached him or anyone else with Wallace regarding the plans. He added that in the 31 years Wallace has operated its dealerships along Volunteer Parkway, there have never been any problems with nearby homeowners.
However, he said there has been some vandalism at the used car lot recently, and he hopes the new lots will help decrease that problem.
Baker said if more properties on Hill Street become available, there is a strong chance Wallace would try to acquire them, but the company isn’t trying to run everyone off Hill Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.