Concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of a number of events this Independence Day weekend, but there are still a few set in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
The annual Blountville Ruritan Independence Day Parade will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. along a mile of Highway 126. The event is free and anyone who wants to be part of the parade can do so without registering.
Joe Long, secretary of the Blountville Ruritan Club, said the parade is a tradition that dates back to around when the club was founded in 1957.
“We always enjoy participating in the parade and seeing who comes out,” Long said. “We expect to see some politicians, this is an election year.”
The parade will start at the intersection of Highway 126 and Keystone Drive on the east side of town and end about a mile away at the old Sullivan County Courthouse in downtown Blountville. Part of Highway 126 will be closed during the event.
Long said the club reached out to local officials to check whether it would be safe to hold the event and they were given the go-ahead. He added that since the event is spread over about a mile, there will be plenty of room for social distancing and participants and spectators are asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control such as wearing masks and maintaining adequate distance.
Anyone who doesn’t feel safe or is unable to attend can watch the parade on YouTube. First Baptist Church in Blountville will livestream the parade as it passes the church.
Though Bristol, Abingdon and Marion canceled their fireworks shows, Kingsport and Norton, Virginia will still hold theirs, with some changes.
The Norton show will be held tonight at 9:50 p.m. with fireworks launched from J.I. Burton High School’s football field.
Michelle Knox, director of parks and recreation for Norton, said the fireworks show has been a tradition for about 36 years and organizers aren’t stopping now. However, the city asks that viewers maintain social distancing when they watch the show. The football field stadium will be off limits to the public, but viewers can still park their vehicles downtown and watch from there, watch from a park or from their homes, Knox said.
The Kingsport Downtown Association and Visit Kingsport will hold two fireworks displays simultaneously on Saturday at 9:45 p.m., one in the area of Dobyns-Bennett High School and another in the Cement Hill area.
The event is meant to be a drive-in experience with spectators viewing it from their cars. To facilitate this, Eastman Road between East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive, Berry Street from Fuller Street to Eastman Road as well as East Center Street from Park Street to Eastman Road will be closed.
Robin Cleary, executive director of the Kingsport Downtown Association, said because the area where the fireworks will be set off is private property, streets will not be closed though fireworks will be viewable from downtown.
Spectators can tune their car radio to 98.5 WTFM to listen to patriotic music during the fireworks displays.
