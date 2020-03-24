coronavirus logo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Some flights and services have been canceled at Tri-Cities Airport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport said that, for the remainder of March, the airlines will be canceling flights on an as-needed basis each day. Several arrivals and departures were canceled Wednesday, according to the airport’s website. Click on the “flights” tab on triflight.com for airline information.

Post-security retail is closed until further notice, but grab-and-go food items and nonalcoholic beverages are available, the airport said. The pre-security restaurant is also closed until further notice. The Tri-Cities Airport Authority administrative offices are also closed.

