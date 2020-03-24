BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—Some flights and services have been canceled at Tri-Cities Airport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport said that for the remainder of March, the airlines will be canceling flights on an as-needed basis each day. Several arrivals and departures were canceled Wednesday, according to the airport’s website. Click on the “flights” tab on triflight.com for airline information.

Post security retail is closed until further notice, but grab and go food items and non-alcoholic beverages are available, the airport said. The pre-security restaurant is also closed until further notice. The Tri-Cities Airport Authority administrative offices are also closed.

