BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lately, the employees at Albert’s Pawn have had very few gold rings, guns, flat-screen TVs and other valuables to appraise.
The pawn shop chain — which has locations in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City — normally has fewer loan requests in mid-spring, when tax returns give residents’ bank accounts a little extra padding, said Marc Nachman, the chain’s 69-year-old owner.
But Nachman said that the drop in loan requests has been steeper than usual this spring, likely because of the federal stimulus checks and expanded unemployment aid people have received amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have had more money than usual this time of year,” Nachman said last Friday, sitting behind the display counter at the Albert’s Pawn on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee. “So while we’ve sold a few more things than we normally would sell, the amount of loans that we’ve done has dropped off dramatically.”
To the uninitiated, pawn shops might look like used-good stores where people simply go to buy and sell personal property like guns, jewelry, guitars and electronics. The shops do buy and sell such items, but Nachman said that’s only a byproduct of their main activity: loans.
“In the state of Tennessee … pawn shops are licensed [with] the same codes as the banks,” Nachman said. “We make short-term collateral loans. That’s our business.”
Nachman said that pawn shops were declared essential businesses in Tennessee, which allowed them to remain open during the pandemic. Virginia pawn shops were allowed to remain open as well, under the category of “banks and other financial institutions with retail functions.”
But Nachman said that for Albert’s, and many other pawn shops in the country, “business is dried up to a trickle.”
Josh Leonard, an employee at Sam’s Guns & Pawn on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, said that Sam’s saw a spike in loan requests in early spring, before the pandemic-induced shutdowns began.
“We had people coming in [and] pawning everything they had to try to get some money before they realized what was happening,” Leonard said during a phone interview Wednesday.
Along with the usual items, there was one customer who tried to pawn a large trampoline. Another called asking whether Sam’s would take a brand-new portable pool, and a few tried to offer taxidermied animals, Leonard said.
“We got a lot of calls on items we’d never considered pawning,” he said.
But, like Nachman, Leonard said that once the stimulus checks started going out, Sam’s saw its loan requests “drop like crazy.” They’ve since picked back up a little but have still been sluggish, he said.
Leonard said the company has stayed financially stable because it also sells guns, and gun sales have seen a “crazy increase.”
“Business has been pretty good for the gun aspect,” Leonard said. “If we were relying on pawns right now, we’d be in trouble.”
Meanwhile, Holly Lawson said that demand for loans at Piney Pawn & Firearms, the Piney Flats shop she manages, has actually stayed stable over the past few months.
“The pandemic … has not really affected our pawn shop,” Lawson said by phone Wednesday. “We’ve not really seen an increase … or a decrease in [loans].”
She did say that a lot of customers who pawned their guns came to pay them off and get them back in March. But other than that, Lawson said, Piney Pawn & Firearms hasn’t experienced any unusual trends with its loans.
“Once the stimulus money goes out, I’m sure we’ll be booming here pawn-wise,” Lawson added.
But Nachman didn’t share that expectation.
“People believe that in bad economic times … pawn shops do extremely well,” he added. “That’s not the truth. That’s actually counter to what happens.”
He said that pawn shops make the bulk of their profit off the interest and fees they charge for the cash loans they give.
Say one of his customers secured a $100 loan for a gold bracelet, for example. In accordance with Tennessee law, Nachman said, Albert’s charges two percent interest and a 20 percent fee for its loans. That means that before she could get her bracelet back, the woman would need to pay Albert’s $100 for the original loan, plus $22 for the interest and fee, he said.
“When the economy’s doing really well … people put things in pawn and [have the money] to come and pick them up. Which is great for our business,” Nachman said.
During a downturn, he said, people need money more, so they tend to bring in more items. But they’re also more likely to default on the loans — meaning they have to forfeit their items to the pawn shop. There’s no legal requirement for customers to repay the loan plus the interest and fees, so the pawn shop misses out on that profit.
“The items wind up for sale, and nobody’s got any money to buy anything that’s out for sale,” Nachman said.
