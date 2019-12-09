Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia could see some light snowfall tonight and early Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region.
Although Monday’s high topped out near 60 degrees, temperatures are expected to drop throughout today and reach a low of 31 tonight, according to a National Weather Service forecast. Rain is expected throughout the day.
That rain could transition into snow after midnight and into Wednesday morning, tapering off around sunrise, Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Monday. In total, he said he expects 1-2 inches of snow in the Tri-Cities area, with 2-3 inches possible in higher elevations in Southwest Virginia.
But warmer temperatures in recent days mean snow probably won’t accumulate on primary roads, he added.
“I would expect most roadways would remain a little too warm to have that snow stick,” he said, adding that accumulation is more likely in grassy areas and secondary roads.
Transportation officials in Tennessee and Virginia were monitoring forecasts and preparing accordingly Monday.
“We are in good shape in terms of salt supplies throughout the region,” Mark Nagi, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, wrote in an email. “If needed, we will have crews report to work and head out to their routes before winter weather hits.”
“We’ll monitor, and we’ll also alter our schedules accordingly as to when the snow comes in,” said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Wednesday’s high is expected to be 40 with a low of 24. Thursday is expected to be slightly warmer and mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
The NWS forecasts a slight chance of rain or freezing rain in the early hours Friday as temperatures drop to a low of 29 Thursday night. Temperatures could reach a high of 47 on Friday, according to the NWS.
Monday marked one year since a major snowstorm slammed the region and led to a severe, hourslong traffic backup over several miles of Interstate 81 between Bristol and Abingdon. In October, state officials and agencies in Virginia announced some ways they are improving their response to winter weather, including better communication between agencies, deploying additional equipment and installing new video cameras as part of the I-81 corridor improvement program.
276-645-2567
Twitter: @Tim_Dodson
