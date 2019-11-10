The National Weather Service is predicting snow showers throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Tuesday and cold temperatures for a couple days afterward.
Monday in Bristol is expected to be cloudy during the day with a high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit but is expected to get colder overnight falling to 32 degrees. There is also a high chance of showers starting after 10 p.m.
Tim Doyle a meteorologist with the NWS said they predict these showers will turn into snow showers sometime Tuesday morning which should end in the early afternoon.
Snow accumulation in the Tri-Cities is only expected to be around three tenths of an inch Doyle said but in higher altitude areas like Wise County and Roan Mountain could accumulate one to two inches of snow. The high temperature for Bristol on Tuesday will be 34 degrees during the morning but will begin to fall during the afternoon and during the night may feel like it's in the single digits with wind chill Doyle said.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and slightly warmer at 39 degrees during the day drop to around 24 degrees overnight. Thursday is only expected to be slightly sunny but will be warmer reaching temperatures in the mid 40s but dropping to high 20s overnight.
