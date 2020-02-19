Some snowfall is possible Thursday in the Mountain Empire, with higher amounts in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park region.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains of East Tennessee. Rain will develop early Thursday morning then change to snow for most of the day Thursday.
Periods of snow are anticipated area-wide with moderate to heavy accumulations expected across far east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Snow will taper to light snow showers or flurries by early evening.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected across the far east Tennessee mountains and southwest North Carolina with amounts up to 6 inches over the highest elevations of the Smoky Mountains.
Elsewhere, residents can expect up to one inch of snow, the National Weather Service office in Morristown said.
