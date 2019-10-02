SALTVILLE, Va. — A juvenile was taken into custody last Friday night after authorities learned of a threat regarding the Chilhowie-Northwood football game, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.
On Wednesday, Shuler said the vague threat was shared with a student via the social media forum Snapchat. That information was shared with Northwood’s school resource officer, who alerted deputies assigned to security at the football game. The suspect, Shuler said, was located “quietly and quickly.”
The person was taken before a mental health crisis worker, Shuler said. The incident remains under investigation as additional evidence has been seized through search warrants, he added.
The sheriff said the public was not in any immediate danger as a result of the threat.
