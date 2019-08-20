BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police in Bristol, Tennessee, and Hazard, Kentucky are investigating two separate "smash and grab" burglaries that occurred overnight at AT&T stores.
The one at the AT&T at the Pinnacle shopping center occurred about 4:30 a.m., according to Bristol Tennessee Police Department Capt. Terry Johnson. The man was wearing a hoodie and gloves, but is believed to be a black man of unknown age, Johnson said.
"Took a hammer and broke the glass door, took all the display phones and fled within 3-4 minutes," Johnson said.
Johnson said Bristol investigators are working with Hazard as the department believes it is the same suspect.
"If we develop information on a suspect we will reach out," Johnson said.
"This morning, AT&T was burglarized and several items were stolen," the Hazard Police Department said in a written statement on Facebook. "Video of the suspect obtained has provided us with a person of interest. If you recognize this individual please help us in identifying him."
Hazard police has released an image from surveillance.
"We are reaching out to other law enforcement in the region to see if they are being hit as well and to warn them of the two we know about," Johnson said.