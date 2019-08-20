BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police in Bristol, Tennessee, and Hazard, Kentucky, are investigating two separate “smash and grab” burglaries that occurred early Tuesday at AT&T stores.
One burglary occurred at AT&T's store at The Pinnacle shopping center around 4:30 a.m., according to Bristol Tennessee Police Department Capt. Terry Johnson. A man walked in wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts and gloves. He is believed to be a black man of unknown age, Johnson said.
“Took a hammer and broke the glass door, took all the display phones and fled within 3-4 minutes,” Johnson said.
The suspect took several cellphones and tablets from the store, according to a news release.
While reviewing surveillance video, Johnson said detectives observed a black sedan with tinted windows in the area prior to the alarm activating, and it was seen leaving the area afterward.
Johnson said Bristol investigators are working with Hazard, as the department believes the same suspect is responsible for both.
“If we develop information on a suspect, we will reach out,” Johnson said.
The Hazard Police Department said in a written statement on Facebook: “This morning, AT&T was burglarized and several items were stolen. Video of the suspect obtained has provided us with a person of interest. If you recognize this individual please help us in identifying him.”
Hazard police have released an image from surveillance.
WYMT-TV reported that the Hazard burglary occurred at 2 a.m. Hazard and Bristol are about 2 1/2 hours driving distance from each other.
“Once our officers got there, they realized the window was broke out,” Hazard Deputy Police Chief James East told WYMT-TV. “Pretty much snatched and grabbed several iPhones, iWatches, Samsung phones, and left the business.”
Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise are believed to have been stolen from both locations.
"We are reaching out to other law enforcement in the region to see if they are being hit as well and to warn them of the two we know about," Johnson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Bush at jbush@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5530.