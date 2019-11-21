ABINGDON, Va. — Town of Abingdon firefighters responded to the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday evening on the report of a fire.

Town spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery said a small fire was reported on the roof of the historic courthouse at 191 Main Street. No major damage was reported and firefighters cleared the scene by 6:25 p.m.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

