ABINGDON, Va. — Soil is settling at a minuscule rate at the Abingdon Sports Complex, according to Stephen Steele, representing CHA Design/Construction Solutions.
At a work session of the Abingdon Town Council on Wednesday, Steele presented an update on the sports complex, now in the works near a new Food City that is slated to open later this month in Abingdon.
“We came to you with a very innovative plan. You’ve stood behind that,” Steele said. “The plan moving forward hasn’t changed much from what I presented to council earlier.”
In a nutshell, Steele said, utility work and the weather “will drive how quickly we get to the next piece of the property.”
While working on the soil, Steele said, work is also being done on utilities.
In other business on Wednesday, the council awarded a bid of $35,006 to Court One of Youngsville, North Carolina, to repair and resurface tennis courts at the Harry L. Coomes Recreation Center on 300 Stanley St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.