ABINGDON, Va. — Soil is settling at a minuscule rate at the Abingdon Sports Complex, according to Stephen Steele, representing CHA Design/Construction Solutions.

At a work session of the Abingdon Town Council on Wednesday, Steele presented an update on the sports complex, now in the works near a new Food City that is slated to open later this month in Abingdon.

“We came to you with a very innovative plan. You’ve stood behind that,” Steele said. “The plan moving forward hasn’t changed much from what I presented to council earlier.”

In a nutshell, Steele said, utility work and the weather “will drive how quickly we get to the next piece of the property.”

While working on the soil, Steele said, work is also being done on utilities.

In other business on Wednesday, the council awarded a bid of $35,006 to Court One of Youngsville, North Carolina, to repair and resurface tennis courts at the Harry L. Coomes Recreation Center on 300 Stanley St.

