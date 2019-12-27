BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plans continue moving forward for a Weigel’s convenience store across from the entrance to The Pinnacle retail development.
City officials approved a site plan last month for a Weigel’s at 1416 Highway 11W near an existing Bojangles and city fire station. This will be the Powell, Tennessee-based gas and convenience store chain’s first Bristol location.
Currently, the closest store to Bristol is Weigel’s Kingsport location, which opened in July on West Stone Drive.
Weigel’s is well-known for its milk products and dates back to the 1930s, when the Weigel family entered the dairy business in Powell. Their operations expanded to include a drive-thru dairy store in the 1950s and have since grown to 68 stores throughout East Tennessee, according to its website.
The contemporary stores now offer pay-at-the-pump gasoline, coffee, baked goods and made-to-order food, like pizza, burgers and sandwiches.
The Bristol, Tennessee store is planned to be over 5,600 square feet with 49 parking spaces and eight gas pumps, according to the site plan approved Nov. 8.
Company CEO Bill Weigel told the Bristol Herald Courier in March 2018 that Weigel’s was hoping to start construction later that year, but the project was delayed.
The company did not return inquiries about the Bristol location for this article.
The city has not yet issued a building permit for the site.
The Weigel’s project is just one of several commercial and residential construction projects taking place in Bristol, Tennessee.
About $104.3 million in construction projects are underway or slated to begin soon, according to data the city released earlier this month. That number is based on building permits issued or currently being processed and includes projects ranging from minor home repairs and renovations to the new $31.6 million Vance Middle School.
The data was generated Nov. 6 and is an increase from a June 8 report earlier this year listing $61.5 million in projects, showing a $42.8 million increase in building activity.
“I think this is a very good indicator that contractors recognize Bristol is a good place to do business,” Code Administrator Karl Cooler said in the city’s news release about the numbers.
“We’ve worked really hard to streamline the permit process and provide excellent customer service to builders. If they tell us where they want to be and when, we’ll help them get there,” Cooler said.
