Two sisters face charges in connection with a fatal February shooting in Washington County, Virginia.
Ashley Nicole Hostetter, 31, and Christine Elizabeth Mallory, 27, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principal in the second degree before the fact of first-degree murder and principal in the second degree after the fact of first-degree murder.
On Feb. 27, Anthony J. Pickle was found dead on Campground Road, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
Authorities arrested Angelo Aviles of Bristol, Tennessee, later in the day on a charge of first-degree murder.
As the investigation continued, detectives filed charges against the two women, who Andis previously said were dating the two men.
Andis said the investigation revealed that both sisters participated with Aviles in arranging to kill Pickle by luring the man to the location of the shooting, and leaving the scene with Aviles to go back to Bristol, Tennessee.
A criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court regarding Aviles’ charges said investigators spoke with a woman, who was not identified. The woman said Aviles picked her and Pickle up and went to an apartment on Clayman Valley Road in Washington County to move a snake tank, the complaint states.
They then left with Aviles, along with Mallory. They drove out to Campground Road and the car came to a stop, the complaint states. Aviles and Pickle then got out of the car and raised the hood. The woman said she then heard several shots and Aviles got back in the car. Pickle did not.
Aviles is scheduled to appear in General District Court on Aug. 19.
Hostetter is being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. Mallory and Aviles are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.