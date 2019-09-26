BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education unanimously approved the employment contract for Tom Sisk as the new director of schools at a base salary of $135,000 at the board’s called business meeting Thursday night.

Sisk’s employment contract shows his first date of employment as director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools will be Nov. 1, but board member Jill Harrison said Sisk will actually start working in his role as director of schools on Monday Nov. 4. The contract will expire Oct. 31, 2023.

“I am certainly honored that the board has placed trust in me,” Sisk said. “I want to reaffirm to everyone there listening that I will do my absolute best to continue to grow out school system and to make it the best it can possibly be.”

Sisk, 54 is currently the superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama and has been in that position since 2012. He has 32 years of experience in education and has held positions in teaching, administrative and coaching roles.

