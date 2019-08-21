BRISTOL, Tenn. — City police were asking questions Wednesday after a "shots fired" call at The Answer business in downtown Bristol.
Police received a call of shots fired Tuesday night on Sixth Street. Responding officers were notified that a man wearing a black hoodie was seen running from the area, according to a news release. The officers were unable to find the man but did find a single bullet hole in the window of the shop at 32 Sixth St. The store was closed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 423-989-5600, 423-764-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@bristoltn.org.