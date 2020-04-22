Skyway Outdoor Inc. in Bastian is a signage and graphics company that specializes in the design, fabrication, installation and service of all sign types. But during the coronavirus pandemic, employees are creating more than signs; they are making face shields to protect medical workers from the virus.
Taking note of reported shortages of medical personal protective equipment, company owner Steve Nolley decided to shift resources toward creating the shields for local hospitals and medical facilities.
Employees worked with a few designs, but ultimately decided to use a design by the nursing research and innovation coordinator at St. Luke’s Hospital UnityPoint in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The masks are simple to make using foam, foam tape, elastic, staples and clear plastic sheeting.
“The design is very simple, effective and takes just minutes to create each face shield,” said graphic designer Jessica Looney. “Certain supplies, especially the elastic, have been a little tricky to find in stores, but we were able to find everything we needed online.”
Just days after employees made the shields, Looney — on April 13 — presented 50 of them to Princeton Community Hospital.
Looney said employees were delighted to hear that the hospital put them to use almost immediately. Employees don’t plan to stop with 50 shields.
“We have already gotten in touch with other medical facilities and intend to donate at least 150 more face shields,” Looney said.
Skyway Outdoors is encouraging others to make the face masks, too. The company has posted a link to to an instruction video on its Facebook page, Skyway Outdoor Signs and Graphics
“We would like to encourage anyone who can make and donate face shields to please do so,” Loone said. “If you have any extra PPE at home that will go unused, consider donating them to healthcare workers. There are many places that could use your generosity, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, local EMS, dental offices and correctional facilities.”
Looney said people who donate items should sanitize them before donating them, do not donate if they have been sick with the virus or been in contact with someone who has the virus, and contact the facility to which they wish to donate to confirm if the facility is accepting donations and to ensure you follow proper drop-off procedures.
“We appreciate having had the opportunity to contribute to the efforts being made by the real heroes of this pandemic,” Looney said. “Skyway Outdoor would like to thank the medical professionals who put themselves at risk for the sake of their community.”
