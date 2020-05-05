A Virginia woman was charged with attempted capital murder Monday after police say she fired multiple shots at sheriff’s deputies in Scott County.
Deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at a home in Nickelsville, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived at the home, the Sheriff’s Office said a woman, identified in court documents as Lucille Williams, fired multiple shots from a handgun toward the deputies.
Williams made threats to kill law enforcement officers if they approached her and refused to cooperate with police, the release states. The Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police worked with Williams’ family to deescalate the situation and take Williams into custody, according to the release.
She was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of brandishing a firearm. Williams is set to appear in court in July. She is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.