GLADE SPRING, Va.—Two people have been arrested following a shoplifting call and a pursuit, according to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
Patricia Smoot, 27, of Abingdon, was charged with petit larceny. Jessee Satterfield, 25, of Bristol, Virginia, was charged with disregarding police command and driving without a license. Both were being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
The Sheriff’s Office said they received a shoplifting call Wednesday morning at a Glade Spring store. Two people fled the scene and were seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 81, the Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit ensued, but it was terminated near Exit 7 in Bristol.
The vehicle then blew its tires near Exit 5 and they fled on foot. The individuals were later captured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
