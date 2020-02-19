BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Meadowview, Virginia, man was shot over the weekend in the Bluff City area, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting in the area of Elizabethton Highway in Bluff City. Responding officers located a man, identified as Brandon Reddix, 31, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Reddix was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The investigation has been continuing and investigators now have developed a person of interest. There is a possibility that this case will be taken to the grand jury of Sullivan County in the near future, the Sheriff's Office said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments