BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Meadowview, Virginia, man was shot over the weekend in the Bluff City area, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to a shooting in the area of Elizabethton Highway in Bluff City. Responding officers located a man, identified as Brandon Reddix, 31, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Reddix was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The investigation has been continuing and investigators now have developed a person of interest. There is a possibility that this case will be taken to the grand jury of Sullivan County in the near future, the Sheriff's Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.