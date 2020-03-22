BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man has been wounded in a shooting in Bristol, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
On Saturday at 9:13 p.m., multiple calls came into the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Central Dispatch Center reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.
A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was located and taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chin. He was listed in critical but stable condition Sunday morning, police said.
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.