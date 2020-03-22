BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man has been wounded in a shooting in Bristol, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

On Saturday at 9:13 p.m., multiple calls came into the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Central Dispatch Center reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was located and taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chin. He was listed in critical but stable condition Sunday morning, police said.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

