GLADE SPRING, Va. — Kelly Goff, who was arrested Saturday in connection to a deadly Saturday fire in Glade Spring, had a child with Walter Lampkins, the man who died in the fire, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Glade Spring Fire Department received a 911 call for a fire at the Glade Spring Mini-Storage along U.S. Highway 11. Firefighters put out the fire and found Lampkins’ body locked inside a storage unit that he was living in. 

Andis said the sheriff’s office believes that the fire was started by a heater that Lampkins had in the unit, but Lampkins was unable to escape because Goff had locked the door to the storage unit.

Goff, 46, was arrested Saturday on abduction and manslaughter charges and was in custody of the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority as of Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments