BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement that they are not seeking volunteers for search parities to look for a missing toddler.

Capt. Andy Seabolt released the following statement.

"We have become aware that there are Facebook groups that are organizing search parties in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case," Seabolt wrote. "At this time, we are not asking for volunteers to help organize search parties. In the event that we reach a point that we need volunteers for search parties, we will make that known."

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing last week and an Amber Alert was issued last Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office, TBI and FBI are working to find her, but she was last seen in December.

