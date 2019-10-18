ABINGDON, Va.—A man is wanted following a pursuit in Washington County, Virginia.
Sheriff Fred Newman said the Washington County Probation and Parole Office called Washington County Central Dispatch at approximately 10:15 a.m. and advised they had a male subject in their office that is wanted by Sullivan County, Tennessee.
When deputies arrived on scene the person, identified as George Allen Russ, 42, of Abingdon, fled in a black Jeep Liberty onto Hillman Highway, Newman said. Deputies pursued the person on North Ridge Road, Old Saltworks Road, Walden Road, Branch Street, Chip Ridge Road, Whites Mill Road and onto Rich Valley Road where he exited the vehicle after going into a field and ran on foot near the Toole Creek Road intersection.
Sheriff’s Office personnel along with Virginia State Police troopers and U.S. Marshals arrived in the area. A perimeter was setup and a K9 was deployed to the area and began tracking the person through mountainous terrain, Newman said. The K9 lost track after approximately 3 hours.
Russ is wanted in Washington County on charges of felony elude, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, misdemeanor driving on revoked license, misdemeanor fleeing from a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. Russ is also wanted in Tennessee for a probation violation stemming from drug charges.
Any information on the whereabouts of Russ can contact the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s office 276-676-6000. The caller will remain anonymous.
