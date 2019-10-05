BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Animal Shelter is offering discounted adoption fees for cats and kittens today at three locations.

The fee to adopt one cat is $15, and it’s $25 for two. The shelter is open from 12:30-5:30 p.m. and is at 380 Massengill Road in Blountville. The discounted rates will also be available at two locations: Tractor Supply off 11E in Johnson City and at Appalachia: Mission Pawsible’s “Pistons for Paws Cruise-In” event in shelter A at Observation Knob Park, 553 Knob Park Road in Bristol, Tennessee, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments