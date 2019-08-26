CERES, Va. — Former dirty dog Arlo mopped up the competition when he won the national Wahl Dirty Dogs competition, along with the $5,000 first-place prize.
Arlo, a Lhasa Apso/Schnauzer mix, has gone through quite a transformation since he was rescued, matted and dirty, in April along a roadside in Smyth County.
He won the contest last week, finishing with 24,184 votes. The runner-up, a German shepherd named Zorro from Orange County, California, finished with 22,086 votes.
“Lost Fantasy is very grateful for the support of our favorite fuzzy dog,” said Sarah Dutton, owner of Lost Fantasy Rescue in Ceres, where Arlo was taken in. “In helping Arlo, you have, in turn, helped the community by allowing us to continue to help our community with spay/neuter assistance and other vetting needs.”
Arlo, who is 10 years old, led the pack throughout the online competition. His fans came through for him in a big way, especially considering that the rescue group that sponsored Zorro has nearly 650,000 fans on Facebook, compared to Lost Fantasy’s 5,800. The group that sponsored the third-place finisher has more than 683,000 likes on Facebook.
“We have a small but mighty fan base, and we drew on our relationships with other rescues, shelters and small businesses to help us to win this competition,” Dutton said. “We are so grateful to our fans and partners.”
After his rescue, Arlo was taken to the Smyth County Animal Shelter. Groomers at the Smyth County Animal Hospital cleaned him up, and Sarah Dutton at Lost Fantasy Rescue in Ceres took him in.
Jump ahead four months, and Arlo is living the high life with his foster mom, a hospice doctor in northern Virginia. He has his own masseuse to help him with his arthritis and enjoys walks around the backyard, sniffing about and sleeping on the bathroom floor.
Wahl, the contest sponsor, offers a variety of grooming supplies and products for pets and people. The brainchild of Wahl and GreaterGood.org, the Dirty Dogs Contest, now in its eighth year, donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can be cleaned up to increase their chances of being adopted.