BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee, is poised to spend more than $1 million on upgrades to its Lakewood Drive Sewage Pump Station.
At its work session Tuesday night, Bristol Tennessee City Council received a presentation on a construction bid for work to the Lakeview Drive Pump Station that will increase the hydraulic capacity of the pump station and includes upgrades to the pumps and motor control center.
Originally, only $450,000 was allocated for the project in the 2020 budget, but the city did not anticipate it would need to replace the pump station’s motor control center to accommodate new pumps as well. The inclusion of a new motor control center has bumped costs up to $1,036,700. Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said there were ample reserve funds available to complete the project, even with the additional costs.
Council also received a brief presentation on an amendment that will change rules for electronic message boards. Last month, council sent the amendment back to the planning commission because they did not want the city’s B2 zone, which encompasses downtown, to be among the zones where electronic signs would be allowed.
Under the changes, electronic signs would be allowed in B2E, which encompasses properties along West State Street from Volunteer Parkway to 18th Street, B3 general business, PB planned business, M1 light industrial, M2 general industrial and M3 heavy industrial zoned properties.
Additionally, under the recommended new rules:
» Electronic message boards would be allowed as free standing signs or on walls but not both on a single lot;
» Animation on electronic signs would be banned;
» Electronic signs could not be used for off-premises advertising;
» On any electronic sign that has changing messages, messages would be allowed to take up 100% of the sign.
Council is set to vote on both the $1 million bid and the electronic sign amendment at its general business meeting on Sept. 3.