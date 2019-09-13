A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued this evening for southwestern Russell County and western Washington County in Virginia until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

At 5:59 p.m., the storm was located about nine miles southwest of Lebanon and moving south at 10 miles per hour. The main hazards for this storm are 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Impacted communities include Lebanon, Hansonville, Benhams, Castlewood and Holston.

