The Virginia Senate voted 29-11 this morning to insist the House of Delegates include a series of amendments - including one to extend the lifespan of a Wise power plant - into a controversial energy bill.

The vote included seeking a conference committee of members from both chambers to resolve differences. House Bill 1526, also known as the Clean Economy Act, would require Dominion Energy and American Electric Power to shutter coal and natural gas-fired power plants in Virginia and expand its portfolios of wind and solar energy sources.

The legislation would force Dominion's 8-year-old hybrid energy center in Wise County to close by 2030. On Tuesday the House stripped out the Senate amendments, including one from Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, to extend the deadline for the plant at Virginia City to 2050.

The General Assembly is scheduled to complete its work by Saturday.

