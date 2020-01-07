BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Bristol Republican, announced Tuesday afternoon that he would not run in the 2020 election for Tennessee's 1st Congressional District.
Rep. Phil Roe, a Johnson City Republican, announced Friday that he would not seek reelection as congressman of the 1st District and Lundberg was among those who said they were considering running to fill Roe's seat.
However, on Tuesday Lundberg posted on his Facebook page that he believed his place was in the Tennessee state senate.
"I have been greatly humbled by the visits, phone calls, texts, messages and words of encouragement to run for congress. However, at this point in my life I believe my place is in the state senate. Hopefully, voters will allow me to serve them again in this same capacity," Lundberg wrote.
