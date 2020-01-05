School officials are adding extra security at Virginia High School on Monday following an anonymous threat, according to a post Sunday on the Facebook page for Bristol Virginia Public Schools.
The threat “referenced January 6,” the post said. “The Bristol Police Department has investigated the alleged threat, but [officials] have not yet identified the source. We have no reason to believe the alleged threat is credible, but as always, we will take appropriate steps out of an abundance of caution.”
