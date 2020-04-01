MARION, Va. — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has confirmed that a second Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We cannot reveal any further details about the staff members, but they are in our thoughts, and we hope for a full recovery as quickly as possible,” said VDBHDS spokesperson Meghan McGuire.
The first case in Smyth County was reported earlier this week at the Marion facility. As of Wednesday, those were the only two cases of the illness reported in the county.
Following the second diagnosis of the illness at the facility, all SWVMHI staff members involved in direct patient care were issued a N95 facemask.
SWVMHI staff is working closely with the local health department and is currently identifying and contacting individuals who were in close proximity so their systems can be monitored.
McGuire said no patients at the facility have had major symptoms, but hospital staff are working to prevent possible cases and planning what to do should there be one. The hospital is also preparing for how to isolate individuals should there be a positive case among patients, she said.
