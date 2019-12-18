Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has begun participating in Feeding America’s MealConnect program, which allows local restaurants and businesses to donate their surplus food to nonprofits instead of throwing it in the trash.
Through the Middle Mile program, businesses can post their surplus food online or on the MealConnect app and state when it will be available, according to a news release from Second Harvest. A volunteer driver will pick the food up and deliver it to the best-suited local pantry or food program to distribute to families and individuals in need, the release states.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to source more food for the one in eight Northeast Tennesseans facing hunger,” Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest’s executive director, said in the release. “This technology enables us to reduce waste and rescue more food for our communities.”
Second Harvest serves more than 40,000 people facing hunger in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties through partner agencies and direct service programs.
“Every food business thinks about reducing waste,” said Jordan Troyer, owner of Troyer’s at Mountain View Country Market, in the release. “Whether you’re a small restaurant or a large-scale operation, at the end of the day, you have wholesome surplus food that could go to people in need. MealConnect makes it easy to donate that food to folks who need it the most.”
