KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR kicked off this year's Project Thanksgiving today with the goal of providing holiday meals to 5,500 local families.
The boxes include a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and other items. Each box also includes a Bible.
On Friday, 88.3 WCQR Christian Radio will host an on-air fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. asking listeners and area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food.
Return to heraldcourier.com and read Tuesday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier for more.
