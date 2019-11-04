Second Harvest Thanksgiving

A $25 donation helps purchase all the food shown here for Second Harvest Food Bank's Project Thanksgiving.

 File photo/David Crigger, Bristol Herald Courier

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR kicked off this year's Project Thanksgiving today with the goal of providing holiday meals to 5,500 local families.

The boxes include a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and other items. Each box also includes a Bible.

On Friday, 88.3 WCQR Christian Radio will host an on-air fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. asking listeners and area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food. 

Return to heraldcourier.com and read Tuesday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier for more. 

