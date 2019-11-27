LEBANON, Va.—Authorities will continue Thanksgiving morning to search for a missing kayaker.

Jess Powers, the emergency management coordinator, said one of two people kayaking on Bed Lake in Russell County capsized on Wednesday.

Multiple emergency personnel searched the lake Thursday, including a helicopter crew, according to Powers.

Crews will return Thursday morning.

Powers had no additional information about the kayaker.

