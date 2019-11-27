LEBANON, Va.—Authorities will continue Thanksgiving morning to search for a missing kayaker.
Jess Powers, the emergency management coordinator, said one of two people kayaking on Bed Lake in Russell County capsized on Wednesday.
Multiple emergency personnel searched the lake Thursday, including a helicopter crew, according to Powers.
Crews will return Thursday morning.
Powers had no additional information about the kayaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.