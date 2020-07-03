The search for a Tennessee pair accused of luring a Bristol man to his death last week continues in the Mountain Empire.
On Thursday, more than a week after Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, 39, was shot and killed at a Mary’s Chapel Road residence in Washington County, Virginia, authorities said they’re still looking for two people on murder charges.
Terry Dwayne Linebaugh, 35, of Blountville, and Heather Lucille Jones, 32, had still not been arrested by late Thursday. Jones faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge while Linebaugh faces first-degree murder and several related charges.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said late Thursday that the pair is believed to be driving a 4-door blue Mitsubishi car with front-end damage. He said his office and the U.S. Marshals received credible information about the vehicle.
In addition, Andis said a $5,000 monetary reward is being offered for information leads to the pair’s arrest.
He urged anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
The search for the pair has stretched into Tennessee and Virginia, where multiple agencies have assisted the Sheriff’s Office, Andis said.
On Monday, Hammonds’ body was found in a burned home near Bristol — where firefighters responded to a blaze over the weekend. Andis said he believes Linebaugh and Jones lured Hammonds to the residence and shot him last Wednesday. He said they then returned Saturday and set fire to the home in an effort to destroy any evidence.
Hammonds and Jones had been in a relationship, but Andis said it appears Jones recently reconnected with Linebaugh, who she had dated in high school.
