A woman died Thursday after her vehicle went into a creek in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just after 9 a.m. to report that a vehicle was upside down in the creek near the 300 block of Flatwoods Road in Bluff City.
An investigation was conducted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team (FIRST). The investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle, Anita Blass, 75, Bluff City, was traveling north on Flatwoods Road and encountered a tree lying across the road, according to a news release.
The driver then placed the vehicle in reverse and attempted to turn around at a bridge crossing a creek that leads to a driveway. It appears that the driver misjudged the location of the bridge and the vehicle backed off of Flatwoods Road and overturned, landing on its top in the creek.
The driver was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
