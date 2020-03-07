BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said late Friday that they found remains believed to be missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Acting on new information developed in the case, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said detectives searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.
“This is certainly not the update we had hoped to provide this evening,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said during a brief news conference Friday night.
Earhart said that in “order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, there [are] not a lot of details we can release at this time.”
The TBI issued an Amber Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn on Feb. 19, one day after she was reported missing to authorities. “Sweet Evelyn” had not been seen since early December, Cassidy said.
A lot of work is yet to be done, Cassidy added.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus spoke briefly during the news conference.
“We’re just in the beginning states of the investigation,” Staubus said.
The prosecutor added that forensic and “old-fashioned” investigative work is beginning.
Leading up to the discovery of the remains, the TBI said it had received more than 800 tips, but there were no credible sightings.
Since the Amber Alert was issued, three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with false reporting after Cassidy said she provided conflicting statements to authorities.
She told detectives during the investigation that Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, had the child. Detectives learned Perry is currently in the U.S. Army and stationed in Louisiana.
Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, and the woman’s boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, of Bristol, were charged with theft of a vehicle, which had been sought during the investigation.
Megan Boswell remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bail. Angela Boswell and McCloud are out on bond.
