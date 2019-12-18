KINGSPORT, Tenn.—A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy has been involved in a crash in Kingsport, according to authorities.

Spokesman Andy Seabolt said the crash occurred on East Stone Drive in Kingsport about 2:20 p.m. The Kingsport Police Department is investigating.

The deputy was taken to local medical facility to be checked, Seabolt said.

A Kingsport Police spokesman said the crash remains under investigation and he had no other information to release.

