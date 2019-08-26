The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested about 30 people on drug-related charges Monday, following a six-month investigation dubbed “Operation Heatwave.”
Sheriff Chris Holder said about 70 people are wanted on about 300 charges. Methamphetamine and heroine were the two biggest drugs targeted in the investigation, he said. Firearms charges are also related to some of the cases.
“Our job here at the Sheriff’s Office is to protect the citizens and property of this county, we are not going to tolerate drug dealers,” he said.