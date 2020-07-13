ABINGDON, Va. — Schools in Washington County, Virginia, are slated to reopen Aug. 10 with a blend of in-person and remote learning.
For planning purposes and in order to reopen schools, Washington County Public Schools will implement a hybrid schedule in which students in respective cohorts, A and B, will alternate in-person and remote learning days, Superintendent Brian Ratliff said in a release prepared for parents.
Under this plan, whoever is assigned as Cohort “A” will attend in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays but participate in remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays.
Students assigned to Cohort “B” are set to use remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays then attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays are designated for specific tutoring, remediation, review and catch-up, collaborative planning and deep cleaning, Ratliff said.
To begin the school year, Ratliff said, this approach is necessary to adhere to current social distancing and other mitigation guidelines while dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, according to Ratliff, school officials are working to ensure siblings participate in the same cohort.
Each child’s school is set to assign each child to a cohort.
This hybrid plan comes after students spent the remaining final weeks of the 2019-20 academic year at home with remote learning due to coronavirus concerns.
At this point, Ratliff said, school officials are “very hopeful to expand the in-person learning experience as soon as we can.”
Even so, Ratliff’s release to parents notes that “circumstances and plans remain fluid and are subject to change prior to the opening of school.”
More details are still to be decided, Ratliff said.
But, he added, “We wanted to get this general information out earlier to our student and families for planning purposes and for administration to prepare academic and bus transportation schedules accordingly.”
