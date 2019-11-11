BRISTOL, Va. — Temperatures in the low 20s are forecast this evening when the Bristol Virginia City Council convenes at 6 p.m., but city school leaders are hoping for a warmer reception inside City Hall when they again propose building a new school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary.
Council is scheduled to hear a presentation from Superintendent Keith Perrigan again recommending the Van Pelt site. Last week, the School Board voted 4-1 to designate Van Pelt as its top choice. School and city leaders have spent much of the past five months wrangling over a location and funding.
No council action is scheduled.
It was 349 days ago this same five-member City Council voted 3-2 to reject what is essentially the same proposal, employing a unique funding model to construct the $18.4 million building and use the savings from closing three older elementary schools to fund much of the annual payments.
“I’m not sure that anyone can agree on the best solution, but we can all agree that doing nothing is the worst possible response,” Perrigan said Monday. “The plan at Van Pelt enables our city to solve multiple issues without depleting financial resources that are needed for repairing our middle and high schools.”
That plan includes an agreement with J.A. Street to construct the $18.4 million building then lease it to the city through the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act. Street would lease the building to the city for 30 years and then deed it over once payments were completed.
This plan would put all the city’s elementary students on the Van Pelt campus. The proposed building would house intermediate elementary second through fifth grades with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first graders using the existing Van Pelt building.
One major difference from last year is a study that showed widespread support for the two-school model at Van Pelt compared to plans to close Washington-Lee and Highland View while building a new consolidated school at Washington-Lee and keeping Stonewall Jackson Elementary open, or using a two-school model with a larger building at Washington-Lee.
Of the more than 300 parents, teachers and school division employees who participated in the survey, Van Pelt received 164 first-place votes, Washington-Lee using a three-school operating model got 115 votes while closing the three schools and building a larger school at Washington-Lee netted 74 first-place votes.
Among teachers and staff, Van Pelt received 35 first-place votes to Washington-Lee’s three-school proposal’s 32 and 27 for the Washington-Lee two-school plan.
Van Pelt was also the top choice among responding parents, getting 50 first-place votes.
Public and council objections include closing all schools in the middle of the city and concentrating students on the eastern end; less access for low-income parents and families; traffic concerns, including the need for road improvements near Van Pelt; and the city taking on additional debt when its borrowing capacity is drastically limited.
School maintenance workers continue doing renovation work to bring Highland View Elementary closer to federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and similar work is expected to begin soon at Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Perrigan said those don’t address an array of other challenges at those buildings.
“We continue to be in violation of federal law with no affordable solution available. The renovations that we are currently making at Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson [elementary schools] are meant to be short-term accommodations to bridge us to the long-term solution,” Perrigan said.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.