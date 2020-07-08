BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. --- All of the school systems in Sullivan County are planning to start the 2020-2021 school year in the first week of August, with options for students to attend in person or do so digitally.
Leaders from Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a back-to-school operations plan for the 2020-21 school year at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport will start school on August 3. Sullivan County Schools does not have an exact date set yet but will start its year sometime between August 3 and August 5.
The plan the districts unveiled was created through collaboration among the three school systems and the county health department. The plan includes separate guidelines for situations where there is little or no community spread, when there is moderate community spread and when there is substantial spread.
Though the framework was created collaboratively, each school system is working to set in place their own district-specific procedures for the 2020-21 academic year.
