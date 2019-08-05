BRISTOL, Va. — Site preparation costs — ranging from $4.2 million to $5.9 million for three possible new elementary school locations — found little favor Monday with the city School Board.
Engineering firm Thompson & Litton examined the three potential locations after the board and City Council agreed last month to pursue sites near the center of the city, specifically the Kingtown area.
The “rough estimates” were $4.2 million for an undeveloped 50-acre Portsmouth Avenue site the city would have to acquire for $299,000; $4.59 million to tear down Washington-Lee Elementary and build a new structure — primarily on the adjoining sports field; and $5.97 million to tear down Highland View Elementary and erect a new building — primarily where the public ballpark is.
Those figures don’t include the estimated $12 million to $14 million to construct a building for 430 students nor any street improvements that might be needed to accommodate bus and parent traffic.
Last year, the board proposed building a 650-student building adjacent to the existing Van Pelt Elementary, a project that would cost about $18 million, since the city already owns the land. However, the City Council rejected that project, and in recent meetings, all sides agreed to look into building a third elementary school, closing Highland View and Washington-Lee while retaining Van Pelt and Stonewall Jackson.
Interest rates have declined since that proposal and its 4.55% interest rate was first advanced, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board. At today’s rate of 3.98%, the city could save $5 million over the 30-year term.
“The Van Pelt project still looks the most feasible,” board Chairman Steve Fletcher said after the meeting. “None of them are cheap, and a lot of things are involved. Every time a new site comes available, there are other things that come up. … I want nothing but the best for our community and our students. My hope is there is still something out there that may pop up.”
As proposed, a central school zone would become the city’s most segregated school. Proposed boundaries would put 65% of the city’s elementary-age African American students into the new building, Perrigan told the board Monday.
Building on either of the existing school sites would also offer no room for future growth. Highland View sits on 7 acres, and Washington-Lee has 8 acres, most of which aren't level. Replacing either would also involve temporarily displacing students into trailer classrooms and providing temporary food service, Perrigan said.
Board member Ronald Cameron urged the board not to act based solely on cost but to consider how they might need to expand sometime in the future.
“Portsmouth Avenue is a nice piece of property; we would have room to grow, but I’m like a couple of the other board members: Highland View and Washington-Lee, you really don’t have any room to expand,” Fletcher said. “If the casino comes along and Bristol, Virginia’s population grows, we’ll be looking at building another new school or expanding.”
Ultimately, the board directed Perrigan to send the information to city leaders and requested another joint meeting with the City Council.
“Some of the information was very surprising, and I think they need time to digest it,” Perrigan said. “Hopefully we can share the same report and maybe get a little more in-depth in a joint meeting and see where the two boards are. With interest rates going down, it’s going to be a good time to make this decision. If we can come to a consensus on the ‘where,’ I think the ‘how much’ may take care of itself.”