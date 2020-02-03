DAMASCUS, Va. — New murals are brightening the hallways at Rhea Valley Elementary and drawing the attention of young students with vivid colors and bold images.
“When I became principal here three years ago, I decided the walls needed to look more like a school — full of cheer and energy,” said Michael Colston, principal of the Damascus school. “The murals are an invigorating space here at the school that demonstrate to our students that we value creativity.”
Lynn Compton, Rhea Valley’s art teacher, put her skills to work designing and helping to paint a number of wall designs, some of which are sure head-turners for those entering the school.
“The large mural that you see when you enter the school represents a community effort. Teachers from every school in Washington County came together to help paint the design,” said Colston.
The mural features the school slogan, “The Friendliest Little School on the Trail,” and a colorful train that represents the Virginia Creeper Trail.
“When school started last year and the students saw the large mural for the first time, they were excited and said it was like they had a new school,” said the principal, who is eager to tell the stories behind each mural. “The murals have helped us have great pride in how our school looks. They help us to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.”
To honor National Reading Month, a “One School, One Book” mural showcases a book read to or by every student in the school each March.
Another hallway design is the birthday tree mural, where the birthdays of students are listed each month.
A mural that reads “Be the I in Kind” leaves a vacant place under the letter “I” for students to stand, reminding them what it feels like to be kind to others.
“This is our Acts of Kindness board that features our students,” Colston said. “Teachers send me photos of their students’ acts of kindness, and I display them on the board. It goes along with our theme of being humble and kind.”
A mural designed in the school’s music room features the shadowy images of Kokopelli, a Native American spirit known for playing music.
“The teachers have commented that the murals really make the school look like an elementary school,” said Compton. “Our school is a very friendly school, and that’s shown through our art and murals. And I believe the murals are becoming contagious in the school. I’ve noticed other teachers have begun making their own murals in their classrooms.”
Even Barbara Clark, the cafeteria manager, wanted to be part of the art campaign by asking for a mural design that represents the farm-to-table theme in the school. The giant mural demands attention on the wall as she checks out the students in the lunch line each day.
