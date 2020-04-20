It’s April, which means it’s about the time of year when high schoolers’ social media feeds start populating with photos of friends “prom-posing” to one another. These elaborate rituals often involve humorous handwritten signs, flowers and the all-important, occasionally awkward question of asking the other person to be your prom date.
As COVID-19 and school closures cast a cloud of uncertainty over local prom season, staff at Tennessee High in Bristol made a “prom-posal” of their own earlier this month.
“A new date is coming, so be prepared to celebrate,” reads a sign Principal Kim Kirk holds in a 30-second video that featured a series of staff members holding posters with messages inviting students to a postponed prom on what was then a yet-to-be-determined day.
But now that more time has passed and the coronavirus has continued to spread since that video was posted on April 1, it seems increasingly unlikely that a traditional prom — or other milestone events, like an in-person graduation ceremony — will occur in the same way that they have in past years.
In accordance with the recommendations of Gov. Bill Lee, Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools announced last week that they will be closed for the rest of the academic year. Gov. Bill Lee also extended his temporary stay-at-home order through April 30.
“We understand that, with this announcement, students and families will have many questions regarding events such as graduation and other end-of-year activities,” leaders from the three districts wrote in a letter to families and staff about the school closures. “Please be aware that we share your desire to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and are assessing all options, given the need and requirement to maintain the healthiest possible environment. All of these details will be communicated to you by your district as soon as it is possible to make such decisions.”
Bristol, Tennessee school leaders aren’t alone in grappling with what to do about major milestone events amid social distancing guidelines, stay-at-home orders and other public health efforts aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus. Across the region, public school officials say they are committed to honoring students for their achievements — especially for those finishing their senior year — but the logistics of events like graduation ceremonies and proms must prioritize health and safety, if they occur.
“The big-ticket item is graduation or commencement,” Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools, said in a recent interview.
Given that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for the rest of the academic year and issued a temporary stay-at-home order through June 10, Virginia High School wouldn’t be able to hold graduation until at least after that date.
Even then, social distancing guidelines may only be gradually lifted, and large gatherings could still be dangerous.
“If we could postpone until after June 10 and do it traditionally, obviously that’s what we’d want to do, but at the same point in time, we don’t want families or our students to be exposed to something that could cause them to be sick or even worse,” Perrigan said.
Some events in the region are already moving online. At Northeast State Community College in Blountville, for example, officials announced last week that the school’s May graduation will be held virtually.
In Bristol, Virginia, Perrigan said the school system is exploring “extraordinarily unique” alternatives for a graduation event but declined to share specifics.
Asked if an online ceremony is under consideration, Perrigan said it “would be our last option, but it would be an option.”
Brian Ratliff, superintendent of Washington County Virginia Public Schools, wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier that “with the Governor’s Executive ‘Stay at Home’ Order through June 10, 2020 and the accompanying restriction of no more than 10 person gatherings, we are precluded from even considering these ceremonies until the order is lifted. Consequently, while decisions to cancel have NOT been made at this juncture, they are postponed until further notice.”
“We want to do everything we can to honor our seniors and will look for ways to do so in the best and safest manner possible if and when we are able. They have worked so hard, are so deserving of recognition and are such fine young adults with very bright futures ahead,” he added.
Similarly, in Tennessee, it’s unclear what kind of events may occur given that public health guidelines continue to change and the recent decision to close for the rest of the semester.
“At THS, we are incredibly sad to miss the remainder of the school year with our students, especially our seniors,” Kim Kirk, Tennessee High School’s principal, said in a statement Friday.
“Our hearts go out to them because this is not how the last three months of their senior year was supposed to go. But while it may be different than the celebrations our students, families, and staff planned, I promise them that we are committed to making different fabulous. The Class of 2020 will be greatly celebrated for their accomplishments and will always be remembered for their unique experiences during this unprecedented time. We are Tennessee High, and we miss our Viking Nation!”
Earlier this month, before ongoing school closures were extended to the rest of the academic year, David Cox, director of Sullivan County Schools, said that major events “are on hold” as the pandemic continues to unfold.
“We know how important that these experiences are to our students and their families,” Cox said. “Our hope is and our commitment is when and where we’re able to provide a graduation experience, we want to do that — we just don’t have enough information to plan for that at a definitive point in time.”
Cox also said virtual graduations had been discussed as a potential option if people cannot physically convene for traditional ceremonies but reiterated that nothing has been decided. The school system is going to follow public health advice, he said.
In an email Friday, Cox wrote that his school district “will be engaging some of our senior class leaders in discussions about a graduation experience through their principals. I believe that it is important to involve our graduating seniors in these discussions before we would finalize any plans.”
